Amid beating of ‘taase’ human tigers dance to tunes of bandset at ‘Pili Parba’ in Mangaluru

October 21, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The sound from beating of drum and “taase” (a variant of drum) filled the air and “human tigers” stepped out and danced to the tunes of band set as the second edition of Dasara ‘Pili Parba’, a tiger dance competition unfolded at the Nehru Maidan here on Saturday, October 21.

Organised by Kudla Samskritika Prathisthana, the competition witnessed the participation of 15 teams. The dance which started in the forenoon went on till late in the evening. Each team was given 20 minutes to perform on the stage erected for the purpose.

The performance of team members with designs of different hues painted on their body attracted a large number of audience. Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M.P. Mullai Muhilan was among the audience who witnessed the performance.

There were “kari huli”, “mari huli”, “tayyi huli”, “patte huli” among the tigers which also performed stunts and flips. One among the “hulis” (tiger performers) in each team had to bite and lift “akki mudi” and throw it behind or swing it in air during the performance.

Each team in addition to sticking to the tradition had to show their creativity. It was challenging for each team member to perform for the widely known Kannada folk song “Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage...” which is popularly called “Govina Haadu.” Some team members danced to the popular Kannada and Hindi lyrics.

History

It is said that tiger dance having a history of centuries started during Navaratri as a ‘harake’ (vow) to thank God or Goddess for fulfilling a certain wish.

Ashok Alva, a senior folklore researcher of Mangaluru and the author of the research work Tulunadina Prani Janapada, a book on animal lore of Tulunadu, told The Hindu that tiger dance appears to have its roots in the animal worship tradition.

In addition to the tiger dance, the Tulunadu, or the coastal belt of Karnataka has a history of people doing Karadi (bear) Vesha, and Shardula (lion) Vesha among others, especially during Navaratri. A dance form known as Pili Panji Kunita (tiger and wild boar dance) existed in Belthnagady Taluk of Dakshina Kannada. The conflict between wild animals and farmers is centuries old.

“Tiger dance must have started as part of worship to appease animals so that they do not harm their farming animals,” Mr. Alva said.