Amid ban on non-Hindu traders, Muslim family continues to render music in temples at Kaup

Brothers Sheik Jaleel Saheb and Sheik Akbar Saheb are the fifth generation of the family to play nadaswara at Mari Gudis and other temples in Kaup

Sheik Jaleel Saheb of Padu, Kaup, a fifth generation member of a family that has been rendering music service at temples, plays the nadaswara during the ‘darshana’ of Sri Mariyamma at the Moorane Mari Gudi (third Mari temple) in Kaup town of Udupi district in Karnataka. on April 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

A middle-aged man wearing a white shirt-and-dhoti and a shawl began playing the nadaswara, accompanied by other artistes, while the paathri (priest) began the worship at Moorane Mari Gudi (third Mari temple) in Kaup in Udupi district on April 5. This otherwise usual temple ritual gained special significance this year as the musician is a Muslim — Sheik Jaleel Saheb.

Kaup has been in the news with some temples being the first to ban Muslim street vendors from setting up shops during temple fairs after Muslim traders supported the bandh against the hijab verdict. Amidst this controversy, Mr. Jaleel and his younger brother Sheik Akbar Saheb continue to render music at temples in the coastal town.

“We render music service at temples, starting from Lakshmi Janardhana temple to the three Mari Gudis (temples) as and when required. Ours is the fifth generation rendering music service at temples,” Mr. Jaleel told The Hindu on April 5. “Despite fasting during the holy month of Ramazan, the almighty has been giving us the strength to play the nadaswara,” he added.

He recalls his great-great-grandfather Sheik Mattha Saheb being given one acre of land as umbali (return gesture for service) by the age-old Lakshmi Janardhana temple of Kaup, known as the ‘Lord of Kaup Seeme’. The family cultivates the land continues. “It was given for the chaakari (service) rendered at the temple,” he said.

His father Baban Saheb, grandfather Imam Saheb and great-grandfather Mugdum Saheb rendered service to various temples, Mr. Jaleel said.

He plays the nadaswara nearly for four months a year during festivals at the Lakshmi Janardhana temple. His presence is a must during the ‘darshana’ of Goddess Mari at the Moorane Mari Gudi (third Mari temple), which is in front of Kaup police station, every Tuesday afternoon, a practice established by the trustees of Janardhana temple. Mr. Akbar plays the nagaswara at the Hosa (new) Mari Gudi in the town.

The brothers also render service at many other temples in the town, including Venkataramana, Koppalangadi Vasudeva and many daivasthanas in the vicinity.

Mr. Jaleel and Mr. Akbar live in a joint family in a modest house at Padu near Kaup beach, surrounded by Naga banas (abode of the serpent god) and daivasthanas (abode of spirts). The family lives in harmony with their surroundings, said Mr. Jaleel. While he does not have male children, he is hopeful that the family tradition would be continued by Mr. Akbar’s sons. The almighty of both the religions have helped us lead a content life, he said.

Mr. Jaleel refused to comment on the recent strife among people of different faiths in the coastal districts. Whatever is happening is unfortunate as both the communities have lived in absolute harmony for centuries. Mutual respect alone would bring in harmony, he said.