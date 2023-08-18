ADVERTISEMENT

Ambulance driver killed after vehicle overturns

August 18, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old ambulance driver died after the vehicle overturned at Hanchikatte in Navoor village of Bantwal taluk on Friday.

The Bantwal traffic police gave the name of the victim as Shabeer Ahmed, 33, a resident of Koltadebail in Bantwal taluk.

The police said Ahmed was bringing a cardiac patient and a patient’s relative from Belthangady to a hospital in Mangaluru.

Ahmed lost control over the vehicle, which moved to the left side of the road to hit a hilly area. The vehicle then overturned three times and came to a halt on the right side of the road.

Ahmed and the two others were immediately shifted to the nearest hospital where Ahmed succumbed.

A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code has been registered, the police said.

