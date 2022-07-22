Ambulance driver booked for death of four in road accident at Shiroor

The Bydoor police on Thursday arrested ambulance driver Roshan in connection with the death of four people near Shiroor toll booth in Udupi district on Wednesday.

Roshan was bringing patient Gajanana from a hospital in Honnavar of Uttara Kannada district to a private hospital in Udupi district. Apart from Roshan and Gajanana, there were five people in the ambulance.

Footage from the CCTV at the toll plaza showed the ambulance driver losing control over the vehicle as it approached the lane meant for emergency vehicles. The ambulance hit the toll plaza and overturned, which resulted in the death of Ganajana, Jyothi, Lokesh and Manjunath. Four people, including a toll booth employee, were injured.

Based on a complaint from toll booth staff Deepak Shetty, the Byndoor Police booked Roshan for offences under Sections 279 (Punishment for rash driving) and 304 (A) (Punishment for causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Roshan told reporters that he applied the brakes after seeing a cow blocking the way in the lane used by emergency vehicles. He lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Social activist Ansar Ahmed said that the police should book the NHAI concessionaire, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., for allowing a cow sit on the lane. ‘‘The negligence on the part of the toll booth staff resulted in the accident,’’ he said.

The Byndoor Police said that negligence of the NHAI concessionaire, if any, will be looked into during investigation.