Ambergris worth ₹90 lakh seized

September 13, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - MANGALURU

The Central Crime Branch Police of the Mangaluru city police on Monday seized 0.9 kg ambergris worth ₹90 lakh at Panambur Beach and arrested three persons in this connection.

CCB personnel conducted a raid based on credible information and secured the accused, Jayakara, 39, of Saligrama, Udupi district, Aditya, 25, Sagar, Shivamogga district, and Lohit Kumar Gurappanavar, 39, from Shiggaon in Haveri district, who were in possession of the wildlife product.

The police said that ambergris (Whale vomit) is a rare wildlife product that commands high value in the International market. The Panambur police have registered a case and are investigating.