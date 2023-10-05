ADVERTISEMENT

Ambedkar Yuva Sene to organise Mahisha Dasara at Udupi on October 15

October 05, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mahisha Dasara that was celebrated earlier in Mysuru, will be organised by the Ambedkar Yuva Sene at Udupi when Navaratri begins on October 15.

Sene district president Harish Salian told reporters in Udupi on Wednesday that some vested interests among the ‘upper classes’ painted a bad picture about the stature of Mahisha by branding him a demon, whereas he was an emperor in the historical period.

Mahisha Dasara therefore will focus on the cultural aspects of the indigenous people and inform the public about the ruler of Mahisha empire. The event has been organised to formalise the legacy of Mahishasura and to create the alternate culture for the Vedic culture, Mr. Salian said.

A vehicle jatha will be organised from the martyr’s memorial in Ajjarkad to the Ambedkar Bhavan via Jodukatte, Kavi Muddana Marga and Bannanje from 10.30 a.m. on October 15 with the tableau of King Mahisha. Writer Vittal Vaggan from Kalaburagi will speak on “Who is Mahishasura.”

