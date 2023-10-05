HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ambedkar Yuva Sene to organise Mahisha Dasara at Udupi on October 15

October 05, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mahisha Dasara that was celebrated earlier in Mysuru, will be organised by the Ambedkar Yuva Sene at Udupi when Navaratri begins on October 15.

Sene district president Harish Salian told reporters in Udupi on Wednesday that some vested interests among the ‘upper classes’ painted a bad picture about the stature of Mahisha by branding him a demon, whereas he was an emperor in the historical period.

Mahisha Dasara therefore will focus on the cultural aspects of the indigenous people and inform the public about the ruler of Mahisha empire. The event has been organised to formalise the legacy of Mahishasura and to create the alternate culture for the Vedic culture, Mr. Salian said.

A vehicle jatha will be organised from the martyr’s memorial in Ajjarkad to the Ambedkar Bhavan via Jodukatte, Kavi Muddana Marga and Bannanje from 10.30 a.m. on October 15 with the tableau of King Mahisha. Writer Vittal Vaggan from Kalaburagi will speak on “Who is Mahishasura.”

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.