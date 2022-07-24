Ambedkar Circle should also be developed, say activists

July 24, 2022 23:28 IST

Police organise Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes grievance redressal meeting

Like other traffic junctions, the Ambedkar Circle too should be developed, said representatives of different Dalit organisations here on Sunday.

Speaking at the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes grievance redressal meet organised at the office of the Police Commissioner, Dalit activist S.P. Anand said that other traffic junctions in the city are being developed and being given a new look. But no attention has been given to develop the busy Ambedkar Circle.

“This shows the utter disregard of the State government to the architect of the Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar. We strongly condemn such attitude of the State government,” he said.

Another activist said that since a community strongly voiced dissent over the removal of material related to reformer Narayana Guru in Class 10 textbook, the State government hurriedly notified Lady Hill Circle after Narayana Guru. On Sunday, community members were called for laying the foundation stone for the development of Narayana Guru Circle. “We are being neglected and our demand for development of Ambedkar Circle is not being heard,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar said that circle development works are being taken up by Mangaluru City Corporation and Mangaluru Smart City Limited in different parts of the city. “Development works have been taken up at the Ambedkar Circle. This circle will be developed on the same lines as other circles,” he said.

Two-way movement

When an activist questioned two-way traffic movement on the narrow service road between Ullal Junction and Thokkottu Junction, Mr. Kumar said that the two-way movement has been allowed to avoid accidents resulting from vehicles going to Ullal from Thokkottu Junction to take a U-turn just after the flyover. “Following the two-way movement, no accident has occurred. It is better to continue with two-way movement,” he said.

To a question from activist Girish Kumar, Mr. Kumar said that the police will carry out surprise checks against traffic violations in different parts of Ullal and not just at Thokkottu Junction.

Activist Anil Kumar said that the police should clearly state the reason behind the recent death of Dalit leader Deekayya in Belthangady taluk.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police said that the police have been booking cases against people consuming cannabis.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar and other police officers attended the meeting.