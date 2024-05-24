Ambedkar Circle redevelopment work to start shortly, says MSCL official

The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) will shortly begin the redevelopment works of B.R. Ambedkar Circle in the city, said an official from MSCL in Mangaluru on Friday, May 24.

During the public contact programme chaired by Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Dalit activist Anil Kumar said the redevelopment of Ambedkar Circle has been pending for a long time. “There is an inordinate delay on the part of MSCL in taking up the redevelopment work. We are contemplating launching a protest,” Mr. Kumar said.

The MSCL official said the design of the circle is ready. When Mr. Agrawal asked whether the work would start before the next public contact programme scheduled in June last week, the official said the MSCL would definitely start the work in the next few days.

To questions by activists G.K. Bhat and Muneer about restoring two-way traffic movement between Clock Tower and A.B. Shetty Circle by scrapping the present one-way movement, Mr. Agrawal said the city police recently experienced a problem because of the loop road from Clock Tower to Clock Tower via A.B. Shetty-Hamilton Circle-Rao and Rao Circle stretch. “Heavy investment has been made for developing the loop road. We have to discuss with Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan,” Mr. Agrawal said.

To another question, Mr. Agrawal said the city traffic police will install speed guns on stretches of the National Highway passing through the city and on important city roads and book cases for rash and negligent driving. The traffic police are reviewing some of the one ways in the city to resolve problems that such a movement was causing motorists.

When Manjula Nayak said city police should go hard against those involved in illegal sand extraction and sale of drugs, Mr. Agrawal said city police are making their best efforts to curb the sale of drugs and illegal sand extraction. Curbing sand extraction mainly came under the purview of Mines and Geology and Revenue Departments, he added.

Umanath Kotekar from Ambamaheshwari Seva Trust expressed the need to form a committee to monitor and resolve issues related to traffic movement and garbage disposal. Former eye surgeon M. Baliga suggested steps for police to monitor those staying on rent and as paying guests. Senior citizen Choodamani sought restoration of city bus service to Akashbhavan after 8 p.m. Dinesh Kumpala sought action against transgenders who stand in the night at major traffic junctions in inappropriate dress code.

