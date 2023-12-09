ADVERTISEMENT

Ambedkar Circle development work will be completed by end of December: Mayor

December 09, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Ambedkar Circle (Jyothi) in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) will complete Ambedkar circle development work by the end of December 2023, said Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur during the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Grievance Redressal meeting held at the office of Mayor in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Mr. Kannur said this after Dalit activists questioned the delay on the part of MSCL in completing the work. The activists said while other circle development works were completed at a quicker pace, there was an inordinate delay in completing the development of Ambedkar Circle, which has been a demand of activists for over three decades. The activists insisted on a specific date of completion of work and threatened to walk out of the meeting if no assurance is made in this regard.

The Mayor called MSCL officials to the meeting where the former directed the latter to complete circle development work by the end of December.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The activists said the flats in the “G plus 3” residential quarters being constructed for civic workers in the second phase in Mahakalipadu continue to be small ones. As against the proposed 505 square foot built up area, each of the new flat has built up area of 290 square foot. Many pourakarmikas declined flats in the first phase because each of the flat had built up area of 270 square foot, the activists said.

Mr. Kannur said he will visit the spot shortly along with officials and redress the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US