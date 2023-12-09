HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ambedkar Circle development work will be completed by end of December: Mayor

December 09, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Ambedkar Circle (Jyothi) in Mangaluru on Friday.

A view of the Ambedkar Circle (Jyothi) in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) will complete Ambedkar circle development work by the end of December 2023, said Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur during the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Grievance Redressal meeting held at the office of Mayor in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Mr. Kannur said this after Dalit activists questioned the delay on the part of MSCL in completing the work. The activists said while other circle development works were completed at a quicker pace, there was an inordinate delay in completing the development of Ambedkar Circle, which has been a demand of activists for over three decades. The activists insisted on a specific date of completion of work and threatened to walk out of the meeting if no assurance is made in this regard.

The Mayor called MSCL officials to the meeting where the former directed the latter to complete circle development work by the end of December.

The activists said the flats in the “G plus 3” residential quarters being constructed for civic workers in the second phase in Mahakalipadu continue to be small ones. As against the proposed 505 square foot built up area, each of the new flat has built up area of 290 square foot. Many pourakarmikas declined flats in the first phase because each of the flat had built up area of 270 square foot, the activists said.

Mr. Kannur said he will visit the spot shortly along with officials and redress the issue.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.