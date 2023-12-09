Ambedkar Circle development work will be completed by end of December: Mayor

December 09, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) will complete Ambedkar circle development work by the end of December 2023, said Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur during the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Grievance Redressal meeting held at the office of Mayor in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Mr. Kannur said this after Dalit activists questioned the delay on the part of MSCL in completing the work. The activists said while other circle development works were completed at a quicker pace, there was an inordinate delay in completing the development of Ambedkar Circle, which has been a demand of activists for over three decades. The activists insisted on a specific date of completion of work and threatened to walk out of the meeting if no assurance is made in this regard.

The Mayor called MSCL officials to the meeting where the former directed the latter to complete circle development work by the end of December.

The activists said the flats in the “G plus 3” residential quarters being constructed for civic workers in the second phase in Mahakalipadu continue to be small ones. As against the proposed 505 square foot built up area, each of the new flat has built up area of 290 square foot. Many pourakarmikas declined flats in the first phase because each of the flat had built up area of 270 square foot, the activists said.

Mr. Kannur said he will visit the spot shortly along with officials and redress the issue.