Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust plants tree saplings in and around Mangaladevi

Published - June 17, 2024 10:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Volunteers planting saplings in and around Mangaladevi on Sunday.

Volunteers planting saplings in and around Mangaladevi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust, as part of its ‘Three Wards-100 Saplings’ initiative, planted 20 tree saplings in and around Mangaladevi on Sunday.

The planting was done in front of the Kanthi Church and the Ramakrishna Mutt. Swami Mangalathmananda from Kashi Ramakrishna Mutt, Kanthi Church priests Fr. Ebenzer Jathanna and Fr. Gabriel Bangera, former Mayor Premananda Shetty, and others were present.

Under the initiative, the trust has so far planted 50 saplings guided by environmentalist Madhav Ullal and is maintaining them in Bolar, Jeppu, and Hoige Bazar wards, said a release.

