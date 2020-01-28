‘Amarnath Shetty was a mass leader’

Former Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily described K. Amarnath Shetty, who passed away on Monday, as a mass leader and a gram swaraj visionary who developed rural areas by providing primary health centres, schools, and village roads.

Mr. Moily, who was Mr. Shetty’s classmate, in a statement here, said the former Minister’s secular attitude and his help to youth in education, sports, and self-employment schemes brought him closer to the people. Mr. Shetty was a politician who had imbibed the virtues of Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan.

Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami of Moodbidri Jain Mutt said Mr. Shetty, as the Muzrai Minister in the Ramakrishna Hegde government, became popular by introducing several schemes. He was closely associated with the Mutt and participated in its programmes.

Dakshina Kannada in charge Kota Srinivas Poojary said Mr. Shetty had been an icon of politics of values. He had risen above caste and religion and had left an indelible mark in politics.