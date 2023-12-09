Alvas Virasat this year will be more than just a cultural festival, says Chairman Mohan Alva

December 09, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

MANGALURU

The 29th edition of Alvas Virasat to be held on Alvas College campus in Moodbidri from December 15 to 17 will not just be about music and dance. It will have seven different festivals namely agriculture, food, handicrafts, art, flower and fruits, artifacts, and scouts and guides adventure activities display centre, said Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alvas Education Foundation.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru on Saturday, December 9, Mr. Alva said there will be more than 750 stalls related to the seven festivals. This year’s Virasat is dedicated to Captain M.V. Pranjal, who recently died in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu Kashmir, he said.

The agriculture festival will have stalls related to seeds of different fruits and vegetables. There will be stalls displaying saplings for outdoor farming and rooftop farming. It will also feature stalls related to agriculture equipments, organic farming, and about latest agriculture technologie.

The handicraft festival will have about 100 stalls featuring handicrafts, pottery and other material prepared by craftsmen from North Eastern, Eastern, and Northern regions of the country.

Stalls providing authentic coastal food and also dishes from across the country, vegetarian and non-vegetarian will be part of the food festival. There will be stalls related to different food products.

The floor and fruits festival will feature saplings of over 2 lakh flower and fruit varieties, which includes the local and exotic ones. There will also be display of artefacts created from fruits and flowers.

Artists from across the country will display their art forms at the art festival. Photographers from across the country will display wildlife and other photographs at the Photograph exhibition. There will display of unique artefacts in the venue where visitors can take selfie.

All the stalls will be open on the three days between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m, Dr. Alva said..

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate the three-day Virasat on December 14, followed by a procession of over 5,000 artistes. A ‘Samskrutika Ratha’ (cultural chariot) will be taken out and a ‘Ratharathi’, similar to Gangarathi on the banks of River Ganga, will be performed, Mr. Alvas said.

On December 15, well-known playback singer Benny Dayal will perform between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. On December 16 evening, singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform. There will be ‘Taala Vadya Sangeeta’ featuring violinist Mysuru Manjunath, flutist Praveen Godkhindi, and singer Vijayaprakash, on Sunday, December 17, between 6.30 p.m. and 7.15 p.m. On the same day between 7.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. there will be ‘Sangeeta Rasasanje’ by Vijayprakash and troupe.

Mr. Manjunath, Mr. Godkhindi and Mr. Vijayprakash will be given ‘Alvas Virasat’ award on Sunday, December 17, Dr. Alva said.

