Alva’s Virasat from December 14-17 in Moodbidri

November 08, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Starting on Thursday, Virasat culminates on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. at the Vanajakshi K. Sripathi Bhat Vedike in Moodbidri

The Hindu Bureau

Padma Bhushan Dr. Raja & Padma Bhushan Dr. Radha Reddy of Hydarabad performing ‘Variety of Kuchipudi’ at Alva’s Virasat – 2013. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Alva’s Virasat, the national cultural festival being organised by Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, will be held from December 14 to 17, accordiong to foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva.

On November 6, Dr. Alva told reporters in Moodbidri that the 29th edition of Virasat will be packed with a variety of unique cultural programmes. Starting on Thursday, Virasat culminates on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. at the Vanajakshi K. Sripathi Bhat Vedike in Moodbidri. Seating arrangements for over 50,000 persons will be made for the festival.

Dr. Alva urged all patrons of culture and art to attend the event.

