HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alva’s Virasat from December 14-17 in Moodbidri

Starting on Thursday, Virasat culminates on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. at the Vanajakshi K. Sripathi Bhat Vedike in Moodbidri

November 08, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Padma Bhushan Dr. Raja & Padma Bhushan Dr. Radha Reddy of Hydarabad performing ‘Variety of Kuchipudi’ at Alva’s Virasat – 2013.

Padma Bhushan Dr. Raja & Padma Bhushan Dr. Radha Reddy of Hydarabad performing ‘Variety of Kuchipudi’ at Alva’s Virasat – 2013. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Alva’s Virasat, the national cultural festival being organised by Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, will be held from December 14 to 17, accordiong to foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva.

On November 6, Dr. Alva told reporters in Moodbidri that the 29th edition of Virasat will be packed with a variety of unique cultural programmes. Starting on Thursday, Virasat culminates on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. at the Vanajakshi K. Sripathi Bhat Vedike in Moodbidri. Seating arrangements for over 50,000 persons will be made for the festival.

Dr. Alva urged all patrons of culture and art to attend the event.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.