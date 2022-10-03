Alva’s students excel in State-level Dasara Sports Meet

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 03, 2022 23:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Alva’s College, Moodbidri, representing Mysuru Division, clinched several prizes at the State-level Dasara Sports Meet held between September 29 and October 2 in Mysuru.

They emerged winners in women’s athletics, men’s and women’s power lifting, men’s and women’s ball badminton, women’s Kabadi and handball and emerged runners up in men’s Kho-Kho.

In individual events, Anil Kumar won second prize in high jump while Dishanth Kumar won third place in 110m hurdles. Chaithra Devadiga clinched a gold in 1,500m and 3,000m run; P. Chaithra won bronze in 800m run; Shree Devika won gold in long jump; Pallavi won silver in high jump and Srishti won bronze in discus throw.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva and college faculty congratulated the winners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mangalore
students
sport
sports awards
Mysore
universities and colleges

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app