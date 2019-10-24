Alva’s signs pact with Uganda for exchange programmes

Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, and High Commission of the Republic of Uganda in India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

The MoU, valid for five years subject to renewal for further period, seeks to arrange academic exchange in various areas of education and research values, said a release from Alva's here.

Exchange of professors, researchers, administrative staff, professional personnel, research material, publications, etc., are some among the topics covered under the MoU.

Deputy High Commissioner of Uganda to India Kezaala Mohammed Baswari B. and Alva’s Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva exchanged the MoU in the presence of founder-chairperson of Human Achievers Foundation Senorita Isaac and Alva’s Trustee Vivek Alva.