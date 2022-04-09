Alva’s PU College sends 377 PU students for medical education

Rakshit Pareek has been selected for AIIMS | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

April 09, 2022 23:42 IST

Harshitha Gangadharappa Negaluru has been selected for the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi

B.P. Shyksha Nayaka

Shivaraj Ummannavar has been selected for the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune

As many as 377 students from Alva’s Pre University College, Moodbidri, were selected to study MBBS through NEET for the academic year starting 2021 and of them, 150 were from Alva’s Education Foundation’s adoption scheme.

The College has thus created a record in sending the highest number of students for medical education in the State in a year, a statement from the Foundation here said.

While Harshitha Gangadharappa Negaluru and B.P. Shyksha Nayaka were selected for the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, Rakshit Pareek was selected for AIIMS, Raebareli and Shivaraj M. Ummajappanvar was selected for the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

Of the 377 successful students, 213 got admission to government medical colleges, 106 under government quota of private medical colleges and 58 were selected under private quota of private medical colleges. Among them, 30 belonged to scheduled caste, 15 to scheduled tribes, 29 Kannada medium quota and 51 belonged to Hyderabad Karnataka quota.

The Foundation had spent over ₹3 crore on the 150 adopted students who were selected to study MBBS. Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva and College Principal Mohammed Sadakath said it was heartening to note that students from rural areas were getting the benefits of the adoption scheme and make it to medical education.