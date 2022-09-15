Job fair at Moodbidri in coastal Karnataka on October 14-15

The job fair is free of cost for job aspirants as well as participating companies. Organisers expect participation by around 200 companies of which 110 firms already registered and 96 have confirmed their participation

The job fair is free of cost for job aspirants as well as participating companies. Organisers expect participation by around 200 companies of which 110 firms already registered and 96 have confirmed their participation

The 12th edition of Alva’s Pragati, a job fair, will be organised at Alva’s Vidyagiri campus in Moodbidri on October 14 and 15 with the organisers claiming an overwhelmingly positive response from recruiting companies this year.

Alva’s Education Foundation Managing Trustee M. Vivek Alva told reporters in Mangaluru on September 15 that the fair, which was started in 2007 as a corporate social responsibility initiative of the foundation, could not be organised in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The job fair is free of cost for job aspirants as well as participating companies.

Pragati 2022 features top recruiters representing BFSI, IT, ITes, Manufacturing, Sales and Retail, Hospitality, Telecommunication, Health, Media, Construction, Education and NGO sectors. They will offer multiple openings for graduates and post-graduates in Medical and Para-Medical, Engineering, Arts, Commerce and Management, Basic Sciences, Nursing, ITI, Diploma, Skilled Manpower with PUC and SSLC.

Mr. Alva said participating companies’ details would be updated on real-time basis. Online registration is compulsory for job aspirants (except ITI, PUC and SSLC) to streamline and digitise the entire recruitment/selection process.

The organisers have set up a dedicated site for candidates for free online registration. An expert team of Alva’s would provide orientation to students, in various places, regarding job description and scope of the job.

While more than 200 companies are expected to participate in the fair, 110 have already registered and 96 have confirmed their participation.

Companies that have confirmed their participation include ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank (banking); Amazon, Netmeds, Avin Systems, Medpac Systems, Codecraft Technologies, Winman Software, Diya Systems, Advaitha Systems (IT); Ace Manufacturing, Sansera Engineering, Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs, Switchgear & Control Technics, Orientbell (manufacturing); Toyota Industrial Engines, Honda, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies (FECT), TAFE, Harita Fehrer, Toyota Tsusho, AO Smith India Water Products (for ITI/diploma); Narayana Hrudayalaya, Fortis, Narayana Healthcare, Indiana, KMC, Manipal, Akhila Soukhya Healthcare, Sparsh (healthcare).

Facilities for outstation job aspirants

Accommodation would be provided to outstation job aspirants from October 13 while a special bus would be deployed for ITI and nursing candidates.

For details, call 9008907716/9663190590/7975223865/9741440490.