Alva’s Pragati all set for inauguration on Friday

The countdown has started for the 10th edition of Alva’s Pragati, one of the largest placement drives of Alva’s Education Foundation, that will be inaugurated in Moodbidri on Friday.

Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva told reporters in Moodbidri on Wednesday that the inauguration of the two-day event would be attended by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumr Kateel, Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil, MLA Umanath A. Kotian and others at 9.30 a.m. at Vidyagiri.

Online registration at http://alvaspragati.com/CandidateRegistrationPage, that is open till July 6, would be compulsory for candidates with qualification above pre-university course. Accommodation for candidates is being arranged from Thursday.

Mr. Alva said that Pragati 2018 features participation from top recruiters representing major sectors, including manufacturing, IT, ITeS, sales and retail, banking and finance, hospitality, education and NGOs.

They offer a large number of openings for graduates and post-graduates in various streams such as medical and para-medical, engineering, Arts, Commerce and management, Basic Sciences, Nursing, ITI, Diploma, skilled manpower with PU and SSLC and other qualifications.

Some of the prominent companies participating include Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation, Ajax Fiori, Innova Diesel Generators, Indo U.S. MIIM ,Toyota and Industries Engine India, Streparava India, JCR Drillsol Switchgear and Control Technics (Manufacturing sector); Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Communications (Telecom); Wipro, Mphasis, Codecraft Technologies, Diya Systems (IT/ITES); UAE Exchange, Oracle Financial Services Software, HDFC Bank, YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. and Karvy Stock Broking (Banking and Finance); Apollo Hospitals, Wockhardt, Medicity, KMC Hospital, AJ Hospital and Ayush Foundation (Healthcare); Biocon, Sequent Scientific, Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Pharma); Cafe Coffee Day, Future Lifestyle, Joy Alukkas, Nandi Toyota, VLCC, Abharan Motors and Eureka Forbes (Sales) and Goldfinch, The Capital (Hospitality).

Mr. Alva said that over 300 openings are available in nursing, 1,200 in banking and finance, 450 for ITI-qualified, 250 for diploma, 400 core engineering and ample openings in IT/ITES. For details, call Ph: 9611686148, 9663190590, 7892880902, 8494934852 or 9008907716. Managing trustee of the foundation Vivek Alva was present.