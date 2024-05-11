Alvas Pragathi, the mega placement drive of Alva’s Foundation, scheduled for June 7, 8

Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, is organising the 14th edition of Alva’s Pragati, the mega placement drive, on June 7 and 8 at Moodbidri wherein over 200 companies will participate to choose candidates for employment.

Foundation Managing Trustee Vivek Alva told reporters here on Saturday that participating companies’ details will be updated on a real-time basis at www.alvaspragati.com and asked candidates to visit the site regularly.

Online registration is compulsory for job aspirants. The foundation gets support from institutions of participating candidates in holding the mega event. Over 300 staff and 1,500 students will volunteer to conduct the event.

Participating companies

Companies including Factset Systems, EXL Services, Mahindra Finance, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank in finance, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery, Usha Armour etc., in manufacturing, Tata Consultancy Services, Diya Systems, 24x7.ai, Concentrix, Winman Software etc., in IT, Cultfit, ITC Ltd,. and Bluestone Jewellery in sales, are some of the participants.

Ajax Engineering, Buhler India, Nexteer Automotive India, Wonderla Holidays may hire over 50 BE mechanical engineers while Volvo India will hire female mechanical engineers.

Other participating companies include Anthem Bio, MSN Laboratories, Hetero Labs, Sansera Engineering, Ceratizit India, Sundaram Auto Components, Himalaya Wellness, Mandovi Motors, Pratham Motors, Arvind Motors, Supreme Auto, Hiranandani Hospital, Apollo Hospitals, Narayana Hrudhayala Speciality Hospital, KMC Hospitals and many more.

Guidelines to candidates

Mr. Alva said the foundation will arrange accommodation for candidates from June 6 while special buses have been arranged for ITI candidates. Online registration is compulsory for candidates except ITI, PUC and SSLC and below. Call 9008907716/ 9663190590 / 7975223865 / 9741440490 for details.

Candidates should bring 10 passport size photographs with resumes, copies of markscards and certificates and their online registration number/ ID. They should be present at Alva’s Vidyagiri Campus, Moodbidri, by 8 a.m. on June 7.

CSR initiative

The foundation has so far conducted 20 mega placement drives in Moodbidri and other places in Karnataka as part of its social responsibility initiative, Mr. Alva said.

Since 2007, 15,227 people have got spot offers, over 31,000 got jobs and 55,564 are shortlisted among the total 1.6 lakh candidates. The foundation has spent over ₹5 crore on the events so far, he added.