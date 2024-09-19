Alva’s opens civil services exams residential training centre

Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, on Tuesday announced opening a civil services competitive examination residential training centre.

Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva told reporters at Moodbidri that the residential civil services raining programme was tailored for nine months and the foundation has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sadhana IAS coaching centre, Bengaluru. The centre will offer training to candidates who have completed graduation in any discipline at an affordable cost, he noted.

The training will also equip candidates to get prepared for other competitive exams and will offer training to other competitive recruitment exams conducted by government or semi-government agencies, he said.

He said training for competitive exams was being offered to students studying PU and degree courses with the Alva’s institutions already. The residential programme was specially tailored for graduate students to offer continuous training and daily activities. Such a facility that was available in metro cities was now being made available in Moodbidri, he said.

With the training centre, he hoped candidates from coastal region would get adequate representation in various government jobs. Besides regular training, mock tests, interview facing techniques and psychometric tests too would be conducted at the centre. The training will be imparted in Kannada and English while study material would be provided. Along with experienced faculty, special sessions would be conducted from successful UPSC and KPSC candidates.

Sadhana coaching centre director Jyothi said the centre intends to equip economically and socially backward students to face competitive exams thereby bringing them to the higher levels of social strata.

Programme starts from the first week of October. For details, call 9480105446, 7259006116, 9740668967 or 9902488801.