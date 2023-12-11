ADVERTISEMENT

Alva’s opens Ananda Swaroopa pre-primary and primary school

December 11, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The school was opened in memory of Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva’s father, the late Anand Alva Mijarguthu.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Alva’s Education Foundation opened Ananda Swaroopa, a pre-primary and primary school in memory of chairman M. Mohan Alva’s father, the late Anand Alva Mijarguthu, on Sunday in Moodbidri.

Inaugurating the school at Vivekananda Nagara, Putthige, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, said Dr. Alva has made Moodbidri the cultural and educational Kashi (centre) through value-based, moral and quality education and promoting cultural activities.

Mr. Kateel said Mahatma Gandhiji’s Rama Rajya could not be built just by ensuring national security, development, and such other programmes. For this, one needs quality minds and virtuous people that could be achieved through value based and quality education. Dr. Alva thus was contributing to nation building, he said.

The MP further said Dr. Alva has ensured education was available for everyone. Many people come to him asking about ‘Alvas’ during his State tour.

In his introductory address, Dr. Alva said while a massive building was there for children’s education, the fee was not that ‘massive.’ His intention was to provide affordable education to all and hence the Ananda Swaroopa.

He said the school would offer value education. It has playschool, pre-primary and classes I and II.

He intends to inculcate values, culture, harmony and such other values among children from the early age. Quality education with minimum fee has been his motto, Dr. Alva said.

