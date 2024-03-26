Alva’s Nudisiri to witness serious literary discussions on Kannada from this year: Mohan Alva

March 26, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The annual Alva’s Nudisiri literary festival being organised by Alvas Education Foundation will no longer be a mass event and it will be restricted to around 2,000 serious participants, said foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters in the “Press Club Guest of Honour” programme of Mangaluru Press Club here, Dr. Alva said it was difficult to continue organising “Nudisiri” as a mass literary festival. “Starting from this year, Nudisiri will be restricted to about 2,000 participants wherein there will be quality deliberations on issues related to Kannada and literature,” he said.

The annual Alva’s Virasat however will continue to be the programme to showcase varied art forms of the State and the nation. “Unlike holding small concerts, the programmes will be largely for masses,” he said.

As indulging in sports, art forms, NCC, and NSS activities have helped him shape his career, Dr. Alva said he continues to encourage children, who are good in sports and art forms, by offering free education in his institutions. He offers free education to those from native Koraga tribe and also to special children.

Free education is also being offered to those studying in Alva Kannada medium school. As many as 600 students are studying in the Kannada medium school. Nearly 19,000 applications were received for admission in the school for the ensuing academic year. Process of selecting the students was on. A total of 27,000 students are studying in Alva’s institutions of which 20,000 were in hostels, he said.

With commercialisation of education sector, Dr. Alva said it was challenging to sustain his philosophy of education where there is a balance between academics and sports, art and other co-curricular activities. “At times, I feel I am getting outdated. I know the coming years will be challenging (to sustain his model of education),” he said.

On the ongoing board examinations for classes 5, 8, and 9, Dr. Alvas said it was good to hold the examination to know the level of understanding of students. “But the turn of events in the last few days, which led to dragging of examination, has caused lot of stress on students,” he said.