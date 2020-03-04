Alva’s Kannada-medium school bags Shankara Adyanthaya Award

Alva’s Kannada Medium High School, Puttige, Moodbidri, was conferred the Dr. Nitte Shankara Adyanthaya Memorial Best School Awards 2020 among rural Kannada-medium schools on Nitte University Campus, Deralakatte, near here, on Tuesday.

While Vivekananda High School, Tenkila, Puttur, received the second prize, Navajeevan Higher Secondary School, Perdala-Badiyadka, was given a special prize for Kasargod district of Kerala. The first prize comprised ₹ 15 lakh in cash and a plaque, the second prize ₹ 10 lakh in cash and a plaque and the special prize ₹ 3 lakh in cash and a plaque.

The former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde and MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal presented the awards in the presence of Nitte (Deemed to be University) Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde and others.

The Dr. Nitte Shankara Adyanthaya Memorial Best School Awards were constituted in 2016 with the objective of recognising and encouraging rural Kannada-medium schools excelling in all spheres of education. Schools in the districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi and also Kasargod district in Kerala were evaluated on the performance of students in the 10th standard examinations, achievements in sports, cultural activities, school infrastructure and innovative educational practices.

The Award Committee was headed by Mr. Santosh Hegde and included representatives of the District Offices of Public instruction/Education.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Hegde said that Kannada medium helped him to understand life properly and he has much love for the language. Kannada language was never an obstacle for growth and if anyone has such a feeling, one should remove that. A student achieves overall growth not just by studying in English medium alone, he said. Many Kannada medium schools in Kasargod district of Kerala were on the verge of closure; they have to be saved, Mr. Hegde said.

Dr. Ballal said that language was the focal centre of one’s culture and tradition; disappearance of a language results in the destruction of the tradition and culture. Mr. Santosh Hegde said that schools were getting name and fame because of students. It was necessary to inculcate values among students for a corruption-free society, he said.

Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva spoke.