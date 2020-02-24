Alva’s Kannada High School chosen for award

NITTE Education Trust and NITTE (Deemed to be University) have announced the winners of the Nitte Shankara Adyanthaya Memorial Best School Awards for 2020.

Alva’s Kannada Medium High School, Puttige, which has been selected as the best rural Kannada medium school in Daskhina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod districts will get ₹15 lakh.

Vivekananda High School, Tenkila, which has been selected as the second best school will receive ₹10 lakh.

Navajeevan Higher Secondary School, Perdala, has been selected as the best among the rural Kannada medium schools in Kasaragod district and it will get ₹3 lakh.

The awards were constituted in 2016 to recognise rural Kannada medium schools excelling in all spheres of education. Schools are evaluated on the performance of students in Class 10 examinations, achievements in sports, cultural and other extracurricular activities, and innovative practices in school education.

The selection committee was headed by N. Santosh Hegde, former Supreme Court judge and former Lokayukta. The committee also comprised Education Department officials.

The awards will be presented in a function to be held on March 3, 2020 at the K.S. Hegde Auditorium, Deralakatte, at 11 a.m.

H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, will be the chief guest, a release said.