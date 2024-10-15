GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alva’s inaugurates Lokanath Bolar Memorial Weightlifting Training Centre

Published - October 15, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Arjuna awardee Satish Rai at the inauguration of the Lokanath Bolar Memorial Weighlifting Training Centre at Moodbidri on Monday.

Arjuna awardee Satish Rai at the inauguration of the Lokanath Bolar Memorial Weighlifting Training Centre at Moodbidri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Arjuna awardee Satish Rai on Monday urged students and trainees to make their goal clear so as to obtain good results with hard work and dedication.

Mr. Rai, an assistant general manager with the Union Bank of India at Kolkata, was speaking after inaugurating the Late Lokanath Bolar Memorial Weightlifting Training Centre at the Alva’s Foundation in Vidyagiri, Moodbidri. Every sportsperson should maintain discipline, restraint and timekeeping, he said.

Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva said though everyone has will power, experienced trainers could channelise such will power. Many students from the Alva’s have participated in national level events and the Olympics following proper training by trainers, he claimed.

He said the foundation has named several of its buildings after achievers in various fields. The Late Lokanath Bolar Memorial Training Centre was one more addition in the line, he said.

Former Minister K. Abhayachandra Jain, former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences S. Ramananda Shetty, Weightlifting Association president Alwin Pinto, Youth Services and Sports deputy director Pradeep D’Souza, entrepreneur Kishore Shetty, foundation managing trustee Vivek Alva, and others were present.

Published - October 15, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.