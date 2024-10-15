Alva’s inaugurates Lokanath Bolar Memorial Weightlifting Training Centre

Arjuna awardee Satish Rai on Monday urged students and trainees to make their goal clear so as to obtain good results with hard work and dedication.

Mr. Rai, an assistant general manager with the Union Bank of India at Kolkata, was speaking after inaugurating the Late Lokanath Bolar Memorial Weightlifting Training Centre at the Alva’s Foundation in Vidyagiri, Moodbidri. Every sportsperson should maintain discipline, restraint and timekeeping, he said.

Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva said though everyone has will power, experienced trainers could channelise such will power. Many students from the Alva’s have participated in national level events and the Olympics following proper training by trainers, he claimed.

He said the foundation has named several of its buildings after achievers in various fields. The Late Lokanath Bolar Memorial Training Centre was one more addition in the line, he said.

Former Minister K. Abhayachandra Jain, former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences S. Ramananda Shetty, Weightlifting Association president Alwin Pinto, Youth Services and Sports deputy director Pradeep D’Souza, entrepreneur Kishore Shetty, foundation managing trustee Vivek Alva, and others were present.