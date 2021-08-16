Alva’s inaugurates AYUSH hospital

Anand Alva, father of M. Mohan Alva, Chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, inaugurating Alva’s Niraamaya, a multi-specialty AYUSH hospital, on Sundari Ananda Alva Campus, Vidyagiri in Moodbidri.

MANGALURU

16 August 2021 18:23 IST

Alva’s Niraamaya, a multi-speciality AYUSH hospital, was inaugurated on Sundari Ananda Alva Campus, Vidyagiri in Moodbidri, on Sunday.

Anand Alva, father of Alva’s Education Trust Chairman M. Mohan Alva, inaugurated the hospital which is exclusively reserved for treatment of diseases and health upkeep through Ayurveda and Naturopathy systems of medicine, said a release.

Ayurvedic treatments, including Panchakarma therapy, Keraleeya Ayurveda therapy, Kayakalpa (rejuvenation and de-stress), Anushastra Chikitsa (para-surgical treatments such as Ksharasutra for fistula and piles, agnikarma for joint disorders, Ksharakarma for piles, Rakthamokshana for skin and joint disorders), Kriyakalpa (Eye and ENT), pregnancy and post-delivery care, therapeutic yoga and physiotherapy, are available at the hospital.

The hospital provides specialised and dedicated treatments for conditions such as paralysis and other neurological disorders, arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, spine care (spondylitis, disc problem), lifestyle disorders, obesity management, PCOD and other gynaec disorders, eye and ENT diseases, sports medicine, Kalari Marma Chikitsa, infertility, paediatrics, treatment and counselling for various psychological disorders and post-COVID-19 health care.

Naturopathy

The hospital offers a wide range of facilities such as hydro-therapy, acupuncture, acupressure and reflexology, diet therapy, massage therapy, sauna therapy and therapeutic yoga for a variety of health disorders.

Alva’s Niraamaya offers deluxe and standard rooms for accommodation. It has well equipped and hygienic therapy rooms for Ayurveda and Naturopathy treatments and dedicated diet section.