Alva’s foundation gets patent for AIET’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology

January 05, 2024 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - MANGALURU

The Controller of Patents, Intellectual Property of India, has granted a patent to Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, for its Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFC) technology.

A press release from the foundation here said the technology was a collaborative effort spearheaded by team leader Richard Pinto and implemented through Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Faculty members, including Preetham Castelino, Jayarama Arasalike, and Satyanarayan, and four students from the Mechanical Engineering Department — Sohan Poojari, Sunny Ramniwas Sharma, Poojari Prashant Shekar, and Chirag Satish Poojari from AIET, developed the technology under the guidance of Mr. Pinto.

The innovative patent, titled ‘Hydrogen Fuel Cells Having Enhanced Performance with Nafion Proton Exchange Membrane Optimally Exposed to Ultraviolet Rays’ (patent number 201941035383), represents a significant leap in sustainable energy solutions, with a commitment to doubling the electric power of hydrogen fuel cells compared to conventional hydrogen fuel cells. Collaboration with experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai — namely Siddhartha Prakash Duttagupta and Ganesh Prabhu — further enriched the innovative aspects of the patent, the release said.

Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology has announced that the advanced HFC technology was available for technology transfer. This initiative is an open invitation for corporations to adopt and integrate this innovative solution as a sustainable substitution for fossil fuels.

Foundation managing trustee Vivek Alva and principal Peter Fernandes supported the endeavour, emphasising the institute’s commitment to promoting clean energy solutions. Chairman of the foundation M. Mohan Alva said by making the cutting-edge HFC technology accessible for wider implementation, Alva’s institute aims to contribute significantly to a more sustainable and environmental friendly future.