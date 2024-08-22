Alva’s Foundation and TiE Mangaluru ink pact to develop entrepreneurial skills among students

The Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Mangaluru Chapter, signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the TiE ELITE programme at Alva’s education institutes, in Moodbidri on Thursday, August 22 .

Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva and TiE Mangaluru vice-president Shyamprasad Hebbar exchanged the MoU in the presence of TiE Mangaluru President Rohith Bhat and others.

A release here said the programme aims to enhance entrepreneurial temperament among students. The partnership will employ concepts, including, mentorship, corporate internship, industry-academia interaction, and entrepreneurship and knowledge enhancement of students.

TiE Mangaluru is a not-for-profit organisation with an aim to attract more companies to the coast and develop the region into a Silicon Beach of India. Around 100 business enterprises, including Niveus Solutions, 99 Games, Novigo Solutions, Glowtouch Technologies and others are part of TiE.

Under the MoU, TiE will facilitate 100 one-month and 100 three-month internships for Alva’s students through its members in the region with a focus on the IT sector. TiE Mangaluru members and member companies will visit and teach students as adjunct faculty on various domains based on university requirements for 20 hours per academic year. Guided industrial visits, learning sessions, sessions for faculty to build entrepreneurial spirit, annual corporate etiquette and integration sessions for graduating students etc. are part of the arrangement.