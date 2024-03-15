Alvas’ Education Foundation to hold scholarship tests for admission to PU courses

March 15, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Alva’s Education Foundation on Friday, March 15, announced instituting ₹10 crore scholarships for pre-university students, written tests for which will be held on March 31 and April 14 at Moodbidri.

Speaking to reporters here, chairman M. Mohan Alva said the foundation was promoting and patronising thousands of meritorious students in the fields of academics, sports, culture, adoption, financial aid, scholarships and many more.

The written tests would be open to students who have written the Class 10 examination under CBSE, ICSE, and State curriculum. Selection for scholarships would be based on the score in the written test wherein eligible students could study at the Alva’s PU College in science, commerce or arts streams.

The 100-minute test in English medium comprising mathematics, science, and general knowledge will be conducted for CBSE and ICSE students on March 31 and for State curricula students on April 14 at Alva’s PU College in Vidyagiri. While March 28 is the last date for CBSE and ICSE students to submit application forms, April 10 is the last date for State curricula students. They may visit https://scholarship.alvas.org/puc/login.php to submit applications, Dr. Alva said.

Besides the scholarship scheme admission process, the foundation would continue to admit students to PU courses on the basis of Class 10 marks, performance in sports and cultural events etc.

Dr. Alva said it was his desire to offer the best of the education to students on the basis of merit irrespective of economic, social and regional disparities.

For details on the scholarship tests, interested may call, 8884477588/ 6366377827 or 6366377823.