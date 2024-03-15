GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alvas’ Education Foundation to hold scholarship tests for admission to PU courses

Written tests would be open to students who have written the Class 10 examination under CBSE, ICSE, and State curriculum. Selection for scholarships would be based on the score in the written test

March 15, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
M. Mohan Alva, chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday, March 15.

M. Mohan Alva, chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday, March 15. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Alva’s Education Foundation on Friday, March 15, announced instituting ₹10 crore scholarships for pre-university students, written tests for which will be held on March 31 and April 14 at Moodbidri.

Speaking to reporters here, chairman M. Mohan Alva said the foundation was promoting and patronising thousands of meritorious students in the fields of academics, sports, culture, adoption, financial aid, scholarships and many more.

The written tests would be open to students who have written the Class 10 examination under CBSE, ICSE, and State curriculum. Selection for scholarships would be based on the score in the written test wherein eligible students could study at the Alva’s PU College in science, commerce or arts streams.

The 100-minute test in English medium comprising mathematics, science, and general knowledge will be conducted for CBSE and ICSE students on March 31 and for State curricula students on April 14 at Alva’s PU College in Vidyagiri. While March 28 is the last date for CBSE and ICSE students to submit application forms, April 10 is the last date for State curricula students. They may visit https://scholarship.alvas.org/puc/login.php to submit applications, Dr. Alva said.

Besides the scholarship scheme admission process, the foundation would continue to admit students to PU courses on the basis of Class 10 marks, performance in sports and cultural events etc.

Dr. Alva said it was his desire to offer the best of the education to students on the basis of merit irrespective of economic, social and regional disparities.

For details on the scholarship tests, interested may call, 8884477588/ 6366377827 or 6366377823.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.