ADVERTISEMENT

Alva’s College wins gold in MU inter-collegiate women’s handball tourney

January 11, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Alva’s College, Moodbidri, won the gold medal in Mangalore University-level inter-collegiate women’s handball tournament held at the University College Ground here on Wednesday.

The host University College, Mangaluru team created history by winning the silver medal for the first time. Mangalore University Konaje team won the bronze medal while Saint Anne’s College Virajpet team finished fourth.

Shrimati of the University College won the best goalkeeper prize, while the best scorer went to Tushali from Saint Ann’s College and the best player prize went to Nishu from Alva’s College. University College Physical Director Keshav Murthy T. read out the winners’ list.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

University College Alumni Association president N. Sarath Bhandari was the chief guest in the closing and prize distribution programme. Principal of the host college Anasuya Rai presided over.

The tournament was inaugurated by the Director of Physical Education at Mangalore University Gerald Santhosh D’Souza. “Defeat in any competition is not just a defeat, but an experience for our future success. Therefore, more and more students should participate in such tournaments”, he said.

Arun D’Souza of St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru; national handball referee Mohammad Tauseef; trainer Chandrasekhar; physical education lecturers of the University Evening College, Mangaluru, Vishwanath and Ashwath assisted as referees for the tournament. Ten teams participated in the tournament, a release from the University College said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US