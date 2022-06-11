Alva’s College offers certificate courses in aviation sector

June 11, 2022 18:34 IST

Alva’s College, Moodbidri, commenced certificate courses in aviation on Friday with a view to offer professional training to youngsters desirous of making a career in aviation industry.

Inaugurating the courses, Mumbai Aerodynamiks Aviation Academy founder Deviprasad Shetty said aviation is a growing industry at present as there are plans to construct many domestic airports in India. The upgradation of operational airports to meet international standards requires many skilled professionals.

Mr. Shetty said new aviation policy of the Union government also opened up huge number of opportunities for the skilled students. He said courses to be offered at the Alva’s are aimed at training students in cabin crew, air hostess, hospitality, customer service, passenger handling, interview skills, and other areas of aviation.

Alva’s Education Foundation managing trustee Vivek Alva said constant efforts are required to succeed in any field. Along with the necessary skills, required etiquette should be possessed, he said.

College Principal Kurian, cabin crew of Lufthansa Airlines Gowthami Bhandari, and Sahara Airways’ Roshan D’Souza, College Administrative Officer Balakrishna Shetty, course coordinators Rajashree Rao and Navya Bhat and others were present.

The six-month certificate course on aviation will offer training in air hostess and cabin crew. A four months certificate course consists of professional customer service management training. The classes will be conducted for students from other colleges too on weekends, said a release.