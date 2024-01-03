Alva’s College, Moodbidri, gets autonomous status from 2023-24 for 10 years

January 03, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva on Wednesday said the State government has accorded autonomous status to Alva’s College, Moodbidri that has carved a niche in the fields of education, sports and culture.

Speaking to reporters at Moodbidri, Dr. Alva said the status would be in force from 2023-24 till the next 10 years.

The University Grants Commission recommended to Mangalore University to grant the autonomous status to Alva’s College on May 31, 2023.

The Syndicate, on the recommendation of the academic council, had requested the Higher Education Department to confer the autonomous status. Now the department has issued an order to this effect, he said.

Dr. Alva said the autonomous status will help the college to conduct courses, including degree, postgraduate and professional courses, in a more organised and time-bound manner.

Admissions and examinations could be conducted in an organised manner thereby helping the academic progress of students. It would also help provide skill development training to students.

Alva’s College commenced functioning in 1998 under the foundation headed by Dr. Alva and it is now set for the silver jubilee celebrations. The autonomous status coming on this occasion adds strength to the foundation, Dr. Alva said. Principal Kurien was present.