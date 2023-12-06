ADVERTISEMENT

Alva’s College emerges overall champions in the varsity-level inter-collegiate athletics meet

December 06, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Athletes of Alva’s College, Moodbidri, scored 506 points and emerged as the overall champions in the Mangalore University inter-collegiate men’s and women’s athletics meet that concluded on Wednesday in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Alva’s College, Moodbidri, emerged the overall champions in the three-day Mangalore University intercollegiate men’s and women’s athletics meet that concluded on Wednesday in Udupi.

The event was co-hosted by the university, Udupi Zilla Panchayat, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Thenkanidiyuru Government First Grade College and PG Centre, and Lions Club, Amruth, at the Ajjarkad Stadium in Udupi.

With 259 points in the men’s and 247 in the women’s sections, Alva’s emerged overall champions with 506 points, scoring 440 more points than the runners-up to clinch the championship for the 21st consecutive time. Its athletes created six meet records too. SDM College, with 50 points in the men’s section, and Ajjarkad G. Shankar Government First Grade College, with 56 points in the women’s section, were the runners-up in respective categories.

Alva’s college clinched 22 gold, 15 silver, and three bronze in the men’s category while women athletes clinched 22 gold, 13 silver, and two bronze medals. P.S. Samneesh and Anjali from the college were declared individual champions. Of the 48 meet records registered at the university so far, 47 were by Alva’s athletes, said a press release.

The college had sent a team of 71 athletes, 40 men and 31 women, to the meet. Medal winners in the meet would participate in the inter-university athletics meet to be held in Tamil Nadu (men) and Bhubaneswar (women). All athletes study at the Alva’s under its ‘adoption’ scheme. Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva congratulated the teams.

The former MLA K. Rghupathi Bhat presided over the valedictory programme and gave away the prizes. Meet record holders were each presented ₹5,000 cash award sponsored by Dr. Mohan Alva on the occasion.

