Alumnus uses discarded furniture to make new ones for his school

Carpenter Ramesh Acharya used his skills to create a book shelf among others with wood from discarded furniture for the Government Higher Primary School in Moodambail village of Bantwal taluk. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

A 52-year-old alumnus of the 90-year-old Government Higher Primary School in Moodambail village of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada has used his carpentry skills to make furniture for his school free by recycling the discarded furniture of the school.

Ramesh Acharya, who studied till Class 7 in the school during the 1980s, used discarded benches and desk and made a podium, a paper reading desk, a book shelf, a kitchen shelf and a Nali Kali desk for the school.

“Mr. Acharya offered his services during his lean period in August and made useful furniture for the school,“ Arvind Kudla, headmaster of the school, told The Hindu.

After the school got new desks and benches for its 60 students, the old benches and desks have been kept in the storeroom with other discarded wooden material.

“The exposure to sustainable development concept following selection to Wipro Earthian Sustainability Development Programme made us think of re-cycling old furniture,” said Mr. Kudla. He had led a team of teachers of the school, who presented the project on sustainable practices, which led the school being chosen among the 40 in the country for the Wipro Earthian Sustainability Development Programme.

Mr. Kudla said that he approached Acharya, an experienced carpenter, with photographs of furniture that can be made using old furniture. “Aashada month (in August) was the lean period for him and he volunteered to make new furniture,” Mr. Kudla said.

Acharya made new furniture in 20 days. “There is still a good chunk of old furniture still left in the storeroom. We will make good use of them too,” Mr. Kudla said.

Acharya is among the alumni and local residents who are actively involved in development activities of the school. Acharya’s younger daughter Nambika studies in Class 3 in the school, while his son Harshendra, who passed out of Class 8 from the school, is now in the process of joining a degree college.

A group of school alumni, all former Kabaddi players, trained 10 girl students of the school in Kabaddi that led the school team excel in the block level and taluk level inter-school sports event.

School Development and Monitoring Committee members Anand, Subbanna and Lingappa recently planted Ivy gourd (Tondekai) saplings in the school’s garden. Villagers, who recently had a public Varamahalakshmi Puja, donated a cooking stove for the school out of the balance of the amount collected for the puja.