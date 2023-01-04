Alumni pitch in with smart classroom for government school in Bantwal

January 04, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

For over five decades, retired KIOCL executive N. Vidyananda and farmer Subrahmanya Shastry have been meeting several of their school mates every year on December 10 during the annual day of the Government Higher Primary School, Moodambail, Bantwal, which is celebrating its 90 th anniversary.

The school mates decided to raise money for development of the school. They raised ₹90,000 for turning a classroom of class 8 into a smart classroom. This smart classroom, which carries the name of their class 1 teacher Kannan Master, has been set up by Selco Foundation.

The children of Kannan Master, Vidyadhar and his two brothers, contributed ₹30,000 for the smart classroom.

Selco Foundation installed a 50-inch Smart Android TV, solar panels, battery and inverter, and also provided a CPU and a mouse in the smart classroom.

“We have started using the facility for training nine class 8 students for the National Merit-cum-Means Scholarship exam,” said Aravind Kudla, the headmaster of the school. Multimedia content for classes 1 to 8 is expected will be installed by the Foundation soon, he added.

“We are happy to have contributed towards creating a new facility, which will greatly help students. It will be a good aid for our teachers too,” said Mr. Shastry, whose son is in class 8. The alumni plans to get a bus for the school, he said.

Selco Foundation has been setting up solar powered smart classrooms in government schools since 2014. So far, it has set up 3,400 smart classrooms. As many as 400 smart classrooms were set up in the last two years for providing content for classes 1 to 10,” said Selco India Deputy General Manager Guruprakash Shetty.

Regardless of power disruption, teaching is uninterrupted in these smart classroom. Selco personnel regularly visit schools for maintenance of the systems and attend to problems, if any, he said. The installations done this year include 88 government schools in Chikkamagaluru district where a total of 200 government schools will have solar powered smart classrooms, Mr. Shetty said.