Alumni come together to create source of revenue for govt. school in Bantwal

July 09, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The alumni of Government Secondary School in Manchi-Kolnadu in Bantwal taluk have planted saplings of arecanut and banana on the school premises, which will serve as a permanent source of revenue for the school.

Ramprasad Rai, a former head constable of Mangaluru City South police station and a resident of Manchi Kolnadu, who is an alumnus of the school, took the initiative. “This is a 47-year-old school and will complete 50 years in 2027. I wanted to create a permanent revenue source for the school. Hence I took up the initiative of creating arecanut and banana farm on the school premises,” he said.

Most of the 500 alumni, who were part of the school alumni WhatsApp group, agreed to contribute for creation of the farm. An association comprising 19 alumni was formed to take forward the initiative.

The site selected for creating the farm is the 60 cents of hilly terrain of the school land. “This land was barren and filled with few acacia trees,” Mr. Rai said.

After taking permission of the School Development and Monitoring Committee, the association members took 15 days to clear the land of the trees and few pipes lying beneath.

Alumnus Nishal Shetty Kallady, an organic farmer, provided 200 saplings of arecanut. Another alumnus provided 64 saplings of bananas. Pits were prepared and arecanut saplings were planted in the middle of the land while banana saplings were planted around them. Alumnus Sulaiman Haji arranged to fence the area.

“We finished the planting a week ago just as rains gained strength,” Mr. Rai said and added, “Alumni will maintain this arecanut and banana farm for four years when the yield comes. The proceeds of the yield will go to the school,” Mr. Rai said.

