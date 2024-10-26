ADVERTISEMENT

Alumni association to hold ‘inclusive’ quiz for students

Published - October 26, 2024 08:18 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

St. Aloysius Higher Primary School Alumni Association will conduct Aloy-Quizzard 2024, an innovative and inclusive quizzing event for higher primary school students on Sunday on the school premises.

A release said the event brings together specially-abled children and others in a unique way. Each team consists of one visually impaired participant, one with speech and hearing impairment, one from a government school, and two students from private schools. While the quiz emphasises general knowledge, it also fosters a sense of inclusivity and teamwork, encouraging children to overcome natural barriers and work cohesively, said Association secretary S.M. Madhukar.

The quiz aims to achieve two main objectives, educate the public on the capabilities of specially-abled children showing that they are on a par with others in an inclusive environment, and sensitise young children to natural barriers, helping them become more comfortable interacting with specially-abled children and removing any hesitation in dealing with differently abled people.

The quiz will be held between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, will attend the event, Dr. Madhukar added.

Most Popular

