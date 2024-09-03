Alumni association of Mangalore University urges State government to release grant for meeting pension benefits

Stating that Mangalore University owes ₹23 crore to 30 retired teaching and non-teaching staff as pension benefits, the Mangala Alumni Association of the university on Tuesday urged the State government to release the grant to the university for meeting pension benefits.

Addressing presspersons, honorary president of the association Dinesh Kumar Alva said that the amount is due to those teachers and non-teaching staff who retired in the past two years.

Of 30 employees, 20 are teachers and the remaining 10 are non-teaching staff. The teachers are those who put in at least 35 years of experience.

The university owes about ₹70 lakh to each of the 30 retired staff, he said.

Organising secretary of the association Ummappa Poojary said that the pension benefits include gratuity, leave encashment commuted value of pension.

Those teachers and non-teaching staff are getting the monthly pension.

“The government should release the grant as one-time measure,” he said, adding that judging by the current financial status of the university it appears that it might find it difficult even to pay the monthly pension in the coming months, Mr. Alva said.

Mr. Alva said that the association has already taken up the matter with Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar who has promised that he will further escalate the matter with the Deputy Chief Minister and the Chief Minister.

Executive president of the association Sripathi Kalluraya said that the new pay scale implemented for teachers since 2016 has added to the financial burden of the university. In addition, the government not filling up vacant posts of teachers and non-teaching staff has forced the university to appoint guest teachers and pay their salary from the internal fund of the university. It has also added to the financial burden. The university is also not getting enough block grant (meant for annual pension and salary of teachers) from the government.

K.S. Jayappa, retired professor of the Department of Marine Geology, who is among the affected retired staff, said that the staff will wait for another 10 days. “Later we will explore legal options to get our due share as a last resort,” he said.