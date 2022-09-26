Alternative numbers to get 108 ambulance service

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 26, 2022 00:39 IST

District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar has given a list of telephone numbers which can be dialled to get 108 Arogya Kavacha ambulances if there is a problem in getting the ambulance service by dialling 108.

Those from Mangaluru taluk can call Ph: 7483035127, while those from Bantwal can call 08255-233332. People from Belthangady taluk should call 08256-232116 and 7259320686,  Sullia taluk 08257- 230479 and Puttur taluk 9880743008. People can also contact Manish, manager of 108 ambulance service in Dakshina Kannada, on Ph: 9980463700.

Dr. Kumar said that people across the State faced the problem in getting access to 108 from Saturday.  The problem continued on Sunday and it was resolved in the evening. “The numbers given have been issued as a back-up. If the call for ambulance on 108 is not answered, the telephone numbers mentioned can be dialled,” he said.

As many as 28 Arogya Kavacha ambulances are working in Dakshina Kannada. Around 200 calls are made every day for these ambulances in the district, Dr. Kumar said.

