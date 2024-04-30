ADVERTISEMENT

Altercation between bus and car driver in Padubidri, both booked

April 30, 2024 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

An altercation between the driver of a private bus and a car driver following road rage led to an exchange of blows between the two near Padubidri bus stand of Udupi district on Monday.

According to Padubidri police, the bus was bound for Mangaluru from Manipal and one Shailesh drove it. Businessman M. Ismail Athish was driving the car with his family members from Katpady towards Yermal. Around 9 a.m., the bus driver reportedly overtook the car at a close distance and suddenly moved to the left to cause inconvenience to Mr. Athish.

Athish followed the bus. Just as the bus stopped at the Padubidri bus stand, Athish got out of the car and entered the bus to question Mr. Shailesh. A heated exchange broke out between the two. Shailesh accused Athish of physical assault and use of a knife to stab the former. Athish alleged that Shailesh and the bus conductor physically assaulted him and made use of a screwdriver to hit him. The police registered the complaints of Shailesh and Athish.

