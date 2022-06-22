Aloysius Paul D’Souza celebrates silver jubilee of Episcopal Ordination

Bishop Emeritus of Mangalore Diocese Aloysius Paul D’ Souza being felicitated on the occasion of silver Jubilee of his Episcopal Ordination at Our Lady of Rosary Cathedral in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bishop Emeritus of Mangalore Diocese Aloysius Paul D’ Souza celebrated the silver Jubilee of his Episcopal Ordination with a solemn thanksgiving mass in Our Lady of Rosary Cathedral here on Tuesday.

Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Udupi Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Shivamogga Francis Serrao, Bishop of Ballari Henry D’Souza and Bishop of Bareilly Ignatius D’Souza con-celebrated the mass.

Many priests of the diocese and those serving in the diocese were also present.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, in his presidential address, recalled the life, ministry and contributions of Aloysius Paul D’ Souza to all parishes and institutions he served and the diocese at large.

A book titled “Movalh Mogak Saks Bisp Luvis Pavl Soz - Witness to Compassionate Love Bishop Aloysius Paul D’Souza” on the life and achievements of Aloysius Paul D’ Souza was released on the occasion.

Aloysius Paul D’Souza was also felicitated on the occasion, a release said.