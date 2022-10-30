Allow KCDC to select Christian students for overseas scholarship scheme: KCDC Chairman

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 30, 2022 00:22 IST

J. Kennedy Shanthkumar, chairman of Karnataka Christian Development Council (KCDC), said on Saturday that he has requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to permit KCDC to select Christian students for the Overseas Scholarship Scheme.

Talking to reporters in Udupi, Mr. Shanthkumar said the Directorate of Minorities has been implementing the scheme under which each student is provided a total grant in aid of Rs. 20 lakh for a period of two years. KCDC has been selecting an average of eight Christian students for this scheme since 2013.

Following COVID-19, the State Government stopped the KCDC from selecting Christian students and allowed the Directorate of Minorities to do it. The Directorate has been following a ratio of 8:1:1 in selecting beneficiaries for the scheme among the minority communities.

“By this ratio, only a few Christian students will be benefited. I have asked Chief Minister to revert back to the old practice and allow KCDC to select Christians for this scheme,” he said and added Mr. Bommai has assured of acting on his suggestion after consulting officials and other stakeholders.

The chairman said State Government had made changes to provide grant in aid to minority community students pursuing postgraduate studies in 500 overseas universities. Earlier, this scheme covered students pursuing studies in 200 universities, he said.

Through KCDC, which was set up in 2010 by the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, several schemes for the welfare of Christians have been taken up. Mr. Yediyurappa had earmarked ₹50 crore for KCDC.

The BJP Government has now earmarked ₹200 core for KCDC. The KCDC has so far rejuvenated more than 1,500 churches in the State. It was bearing the administrative cost of several old age homes and orphanages run by Christians. The KCDC is touring the State to make people aware of the welfare schemes, he said.

