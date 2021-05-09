‘Allow dairy farmers, milk dealers to use vehicles’

The Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union (DKMUL) has urged the State government to allow milk society members to use vehicles to supply milk to their societies.

In a statement here, DKMUL president K. Raviraj Hegde said that members supply milk in quantities ranging from 5 litres to 150 litres twice a day in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Restriction on the use of vehicles would seriously jeopardise the supply chain and hence, they should be allowed to drop milk using vehicles twice daily, he said.

Similarly, KMF dealers, numbering 1,750 in the twin districts, have to visit their outlets in the night to receive supply for the next morning. As such, they too should be allowed to use vehicles. In the alternative, the respective district administrations may make arrangements for dairy farmers and dealers, Mr. Hegde suggested.