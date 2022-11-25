All should together fight against terrorist activities, says Minister Sunil Kumar

November 25, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada district V. Sunil Kumar said here on November 25 that society as a whole should face and fight in unity against terrorist activities in any part of the globe.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting the site of last Saturday’s autorickshaw blast near Kankanady and meeting the injured autorickshaw driver Purushottama Poojary at a private hospital, the Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asserted that terrorist activities in the country would be tackled at any cost. It should be the resolve of all people in society and all should join hands to handle such activities aimed at dividing society.

Mr. Kumar, who is the Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture, said that the State government was committed to rooting out the growth of terrorist activities in Mangaluru and elsewhere in the State. “We will not allow such activities to spurt in Mangaluru,” he said, adding that one should come out of the mindset of indulging in and promoting terror-related activities.

The Minister said that he was confident that local police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would bust the network behind the Mangaluru blast which took place on November 19. Investigations so far had, prima facie, revealed that there was a larger conspiracy to destabilise society by creating fear psychosis. The government was taking steps to curb such efforts.

The government after banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) was specially focusing on rooting out terror-related activities in the country, the Minister said.

“Banning the PFI is a part of the government’s resolve not to allow anti-social elements to grow in society. It is also to send a message that the government will not take any soft stand on organisations which create fear psychosis in society,” Mr. Kumar added.