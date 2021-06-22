All shops in Dakshina Kannada can be open till 2 p.m. from June 23: Minister

Kota Srinivasa Poojary instructs Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to issue a revised order in this regard

All shops in Dakshina Kannada can remain open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 23, according to Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes Kota Srinivasa Poojary, who is in charge of the district.

In a video message on June 22, the Minister said that owners of textile and other shops, both essential and non-essential, have complained that life has become difficult for them due to the COVID-19 lockdown and hence the conditions should be relaxed to enable them to open their shops.

“I met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday and discussed the matter. The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to allow opening of all commercial establishments. He also instructed to take all steps to bring down the positivity rate in the district below 5%,” the Minister said.

He has instructed Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra to issue a revised order in this regard.

He appealed to people to take vaccine against COVID-19, follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and and step out of the home only if unnecessary .

At present, the Karnataka government has allowed only grocery and shops selling essential commodities to remain open till 1 p.m. in the district. Buses are not allowed to operate in the district.