Nagaland Governor to inaugurate AGE platinum jubilee tomorrow

The Academy of General Education (AGE), founded in 1942, will celebrate its platinum jubilee this year.

Governor of Nagaland P.B. Acharya, who is also the first batch student of Udupi-based MGM College, affiliated to AGE, will inaugurate the celebrations here on Wednesday.

Addressing presspersons here, H.S. Ballal, President AGE and Pro-Chancellor, MAHE, said that a 10-minute video on AGE produced by the School of Communication will be screened and senior officials of AGE would be felicitated.

He said, “AGE is the first educational institution founded by late Dr. T.M.A. Pai”. To commemorate the jubilee, work a new block of Madhava Krupa School for pre-primary and primary classes is nearing completion.

It will have 38 classrooms with a capacity for 40 students each, two Montessori rooms each with a capacity for 40 students, five laboratories and a multi-purpose hall. It will be ready by April 2018. It is being built at a cost of ₹ 31 crore. The student strength is expected to go up to 5,000 from the over-2,000 now.

“A convention centre in Udupi similar as the one in Mangaluru is being planned at a cost of about ₹ 25 crore. It will be jointly taken up by AGE, Dr. T.M.A Pai Foundation and MAHE. Chairman of the foundation Mohandas Pai’s personal contribution will be ₹ 2 crore. A suitable area behind MGM College has been identified and surveyed. It will have a central convention hall to accommodate 1,200 people. Vice-Chancellor H. Vinod Bhat said: “MAHE will be celebrating its silver jubilee this year and it will launch a Centre for Educational Research. “This centre will introduce newer methods of teaching and create capacities that promote the changing needs of the education system among the institutes affiliated to AGE,” he said.

Ashok Pai, secretary of Dr T.M.A. Pai Foundation, H. Shantaram, administrative officer of AGE, and G.K. Prabhu, Pro Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, were present.