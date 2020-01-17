All set for grand Paryaya festival tomorrow

The stage is set for the grand biennial Paryaya festival here on Saturday. The Paryaya festival, which marks the transfer of power of management and worship of Lord Krishna at the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple from one seer to another seer of the Ashta Mutts of Udupi biennially, is awaited eagerly here.

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, will be ascending the Paryaya Peetha for the first time. The 35-year-old seer, who holds a BE degree in Mechanical Engineering, is ascending the Paryaya Peetha on the instructions of Vishwapriya Tirtha, the senior seer of Admar Mutt.

Ishapriya Tirtha will take charge from Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Palimar Mutt, who, after completing his second Paryaya, is descending from the Paryaya Peetha.

The main attraction of the Paryaya festival for the general public is a colourful procession that will begin at 1.50 a.m. from Jodu Katte on Saturday.

The important Paryaya Peetharohana function, where the outgoing Paryaya seer Vidyadheesha Tirtha hands over the Akshaya Patre and the Sattuga (vessel and ladle dating back to the times of Sri Madhwacharya) and the keys to the sanctum sanctorum to the incoming Paryaya seer — Ishapriya Tirtha — to mark the formal transfer of authority, will take place at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple at 5.57 a.m. on Saturday.

The Maha Puje will be held at 10 a.m. The public Paryaya Durbar function would begin at the Rajangana Hall at 2.30 p.m. on Saturday. The Rathotsava would be held the same evening at 7 p.m.